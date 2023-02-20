AZ Senator forms Black caucus at AZ State Legislature

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Senator Catherine Miranda has announced the formation of a Black caucus at the Arizona State Legislature.

Accordingly, the caucus will serve as an opportunity for the Black community in Arizona to have their voices heard at the Capitol. Senator Miranda will lead the caucus in an administrative role.

"It’s important for our Black community to be heard! They asked me to help lead our community and I heard them. Our Black community gives their time and energy to supporting causes that promote growth, education, and justice. Keeping our community represented helps us focus on helping our communities thrive into the future," Miranda spoke.

NAACP President Charles Fanniel expressed his enthusiasm over the announcement saying, "This is a good day! Great news that Senator Catherine Miranda will spearhead the establishment of a Black Caucus at the Arizona legislature. It' s a long time coming, progress is being made, creating a voice for Black citizens of our state is intriguing. The NAACP Arizona State Conference supports this endeavor."

Former Arizona Senator Leah Taylor shared similar support stating, "The establishment of an African-American caucus at the Arizona legislature could not have come at a better time. There are so many key areas of focus that need to be discussed and worked on. This is the beginning of many efforts in helping advance the African-American community."