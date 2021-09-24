Maricopa County recount confirms Biden win

Arizona Politics

Audit actually adds votes to President's final tally - CBS News' Debra Alfarone reports

PHOENIX, Ariz. (CBS News) - Roughly 10 months after the 2020 presidential election, a Republican-led recount in Maricopa County has confirmed President Joe Biden's win.

"It confirmed what we have all known for some time," said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

The full report was presented to the state's Senate Friday afternoon.

"This is still the most complete audit that has ever been done," said Sen. Warren Peterson, (R-Dist. 12).

Millions of dollars were spent on the hand-recount of more than two million ballots. In the end, the recount added a few hundred more votes to President Biden's victory over former President Donald Trump.

"It was the most corrupt, dishonest and unfair election in the history of our country," said Trump during an appearance in Phoenix on July 24.

Since the 2020 election, the former President has made claims of widespread voter fraud, despite no evidence. He released a statement in reaction to the report alleging, "There is fraud and cheating in Arizona and it must be criminally investigated!"

Florida-based Cyber Ninjas conducted the review. Federal lawmakers have sent a letter inviting the company's CEO to testify next month.

In the report, auditors criticized Maricopa County's record-keeping, and proposed reforms.

"There's a lack of systems intergration in reporting," said auditor Shiva Ayyadurai.

Arizona state Senate president has said the goal of the review was to improve his state's election laws.

"This entire sham was built on a lie, they knew it was a lie," said Former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes.

President Biden is the first Democrat to win Arizona in more than two decades.

Texas election officials said Thursday night they are auditing the 2020 results in four large counties, hours after former President Trump pressed Republican Governor Greg Abbott for a ballot review.

Republicans in two other states won by President Biden -- Pennsylvania and Wisconsin -- are also conducting reviews, though they say they are not trying to overturn the 2020 election results.