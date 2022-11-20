Two turkeys to be pardoned the Monday before Thanksgiving

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) - Two special turkeys are living the high life as they prepare for their pardon at the White House.

Meet Chocolate and Chip, hatched and raised at the Circle S Ranch in Monroe, North Carolina.

Fortunately, they will not be on the Thanksgiving table this year.

On Monday, President Biden will officially pardon Chocolate and Chip in a tradition that was first started with President Truman.

Also, the rumor is, they're living it up at The Willard Hotel ahead of their big day.

"This morning they had breakfast and a little drink out of the mini bar and I believe somebody told me that they had a shower actually before they came out here. So, they are really ready for a special day for a special presentation today and for their big day tomorrow," Markus Platzer, General Manager for the Willard Hotel, spoke.

Moreover, the Chairman of the National Turkey Federation Ronnie Parker says he had the privilege of raising these two special birds.

"The White House has given the clearance to share the big news. I'm pleased to officially introduce you to Chocolate and Chip."

After their pardon tomorrow, Chocolate and Chip will return to North Carolina.

From there, they where they will spend the remainder of their days at North Carolina State University in Raleigh.