Yuma County releases list of polling places for August 4 primary

Some locations changed to accomodate social distancing

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County has announced voting locations for the upcoming August 4th primary election.

This year the county has changed some locations to better allow for social distancing. Masks will be required at all polling places.

Here's where you can vote:

Yuma County Polling Places - August 4, 2020 Primary Election
Location Address
Martin Luther King Neighborhood Center300 S. 13th Avenue, Yuma
*Yuma Catholic High School2100 S. 20th Street, Yuma
Yuma Civic Center 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive, Yuma
*Community Christian Church 6480 E. Highway 95, Yuma
St. John Neumann Catholic Church11545 E. 40th Street, Yuma
*AWC Learning Center 28851 County 12th Street, Wellton
*Somerton Middle School1011 N. Somerton Avenue, Somerton
Cesar Chavez Cultural Center1015 N. Main Street, San Luis
San Luis Library 1075 N. 6th Street, San Luis
*Changed location

The county has already started early voting, but ballots can only be cast at the Voter Services Office at 197 S. Main Street in downtown Yuma. Any registered voter can cast an early ballot Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The deadline for early voting is Friday, July 31st. Face coverings or masks will also be required to cast an early ballot.

The county will also send you an early ballot by mail. You can request an early ballot by calling Yuma County Voter Services at (928) 373-6034 by Friday, July 24. Early ballots must be returned to Voter Services no later than Election Day.

