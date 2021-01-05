Arizona Supreme Court upholds dismissal of election lawsuit

Arizona Politics

Appeal sought to overturn Biden win

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld a lower court decision dismissing the final lawsuit seeking to reverse President-elect Joe Biden's win in the state.

It's the second time the all-Republican court has set aside an appeal by supporters of President Donald Trump. They wanted the high court to overturn the results of the November 3rd General Election.

Eight separate lawsuits challenged Biden's win. All eight failed to gain traction in the courts.

In the final ruling, the four-justice panel agreed with a Pinal County judge who ruled the plaintiff lacked the right to contest the election.