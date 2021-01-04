Ducey to deliver ‘State of the State’ address virtually

Arizona Politics

Arizona governor to break with tradition in the name of public safety

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Gov. Doug Ducey, (R-Ariz.) will deliver his annual "State of the State" address virtually this year.

Ducey will address the state next Monday, January 11th, from his office. The speech is traditionally delivered on the first day of the state's legislative session from the House of Representatives. Lawmakers and dignitaries usually attend, filling the chamber's floor and gallery. However, the governor's office says he will break with the past to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the future.

News of the change comes on the same day state health officials confirmed another 5,000+ new cases of the virus. More than 560,000 Arizonans have now tested positive for the illness. It's killed more than 9,000 people statewide.

It's unclear what Gov. Ducey will have to say about the second wave during his annual address. The speech is typically used to tout his successes and lay out his priorities for the coming year.

One constant - the address will be delivered on the opening day of the 2021 legislative session, although the governor's office still hasn't announced the time.

The House and Senate will begin the session as scheduled Monday, January 11th. The capitol has been outfitted with air filters and plexiglass dividers. Lawmakers and visitors alike must abide by mask requirements, submit to temperature checks, and observe a number of other safety measures.