Trump pardons Michael Flynn

Former National Security Advisor pleaded guilty to twice lying to Congress

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - President Donald Trump announce Wednesday he has granted former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn a full pardon.

The President made the announcement on Twitter:

The pardon was long anticipated. Trump said he was "strongly considering" it back in March.

Flynn ultimately pleaded guilty to lying to Congress during the Mueller Investigation. The former general initially cooperated with Mueller's team of investigators, then reversed course and claimed they were unfairly targeting the President.

