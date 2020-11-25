Trump pardons Michael Flynn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - President Donald Trump announce Wednesday he has granted former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn a full pardon.

The President made the announcement on Twitter:

It is my Great Honor to announce that General Michael T. Flynn has been granted a Full Pardon. Congratulations to @GenFlynn and his wonderful family, I know you will now have a truly fantastic Thanksgiving! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 25, 2020

The pardon was long anticipated. Trump said he was "strongly considering" it back in March.

Flynn ultimately pleaded guilty to lying to Congress during the Mueller Investigation. The former general initially cooperated with Mueller's team of investigators, then reversed course and claimed they were unfairly targeting the President.