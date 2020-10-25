Rep. Grijalva looking to hold his seat and to continue supporting South county

Decision 2020

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Since 2003, Representative Raul Grijalva has served as a congressman for Arizona covering part of Yuma County.

This November, he looks to win the seat once again and promises to continue fighting hard for the people of south county.

Representative Grijalva is the longest-serving member of Arizona's congressional delegation

As he looks to serve another term Grijalva is hoping that with a democratic held White House and Congress, things can get taken care of faster.

Representative Raul Grijalva serves on many committees in the House of Representatives including education and natural resources.

He has advocated for adequate funding for English language learners.

The representative also pushed for access to education for minority communities and standing up for legislation that permanently protects dreamers.

And as far as Yuma County agriculture, Grijalva stands by what he’s always supported.

“What's in front of us is for the farmworker workforce in South county. Yes, equity on the job as well as a workforce that was essential during the pandemic. And I think they need to be treated as essential going forward.”

During his time in Congress, Grijalva worked on policies that invest in working families and strengthening our economy.

Now, with the covid-19 pandemic sparking job loss and income reduction Grijalva says he’s working to re-build south county’s prosperous businesses.

“There's a transition period. And I think we should support people that are going, or getting ready for for the new jobs, but at the same time retaining the jobs that we have and a lot of them as you will know is in the retail consumer-oriented businesses and that's why having a really top of the line port of entry. Having a top of the line efficiency of trumps of crossing goods and services over.”

In his first ninety days, Grijalva explains his plans.

“First 90 days are going to be about energizing a more comprehensive review package for the American people. And I hope we, we do have a deal that helps with the urgency in front of us right now. That's what we're hoping for. And I hope that senate republicans don't resist it to the point that they don't allow a vote on the Senate floor.”

The congressman explains why he wants to continue being your representative.

“I have a real job to do as a member of Congress I've been very lucky and privileged to represent self tongue, all these years and I'm gonna continue to do that. And hopefully, the job that I, the hard work that I'm doing will have better opportunity to pay off with the congress's democratic and a Biden Harris presidency.”

Grijalva is set to face off against Republican opponent Daniel Wood in just a matter of days.