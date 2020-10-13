Arizona Court Calls For Early End To Voter Registration

Decision 2020

The cut off for residents to register to vote in Arizona is now Thursday, Oct. 15.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals overturned the decision to extend Arizona's voter registration deadline to Oct. 23, late Tuesday night. The court chose to allow a two-day grace period for those still in the middle of registering, the cut off is now Thursday, Oct. 15.

The decision comes after a judge called for the extension of the original Oct. 5 deadline, stating COVID-19 has limited residents' ability to register this year.

Since the extension, more than 43,000 people have registered to vote in Arizona. The court ruling Tuesday states anyone who did register within the extended period can keep their registration.

The deadline to register to vote in Arizona is now Oct. 15.