Yuma County Sheriff candidate holds campaign event in Somerton

Decision 2020

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The November election is quickly approaching and many candidates are making more public appearances. This evening, Yuma County Sheriff candidate Mark Martinez is holding an event to shine a light on his campaign.

If elected, Martinez would be Yuma County’s first Latino sheriff.

The candidate spent nearly 30 years at the sheriff’s office, he played lead roles in many departments.

His Republican opponent and incumbent, Sheriff Wilmot, has been with the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) for over seven years.

The two worked together, in fact, Martinez's last gig at YCSO was as jail commander.

Mark Martinez spoke with us this afternoon, he explains what his first 90 days in office would look like.

“I’m going to reach out to the community. Let them know who the sheriff is and he would county, first of all, thank them. But I want to get out to the first 90 days, find out what their concerns are find out what we can do for the next four years. I think that's key. Let them know that we're here and what I say, I mean,” Martinez said.

Tonight at 6 on 13 On Your Side - Reporter Cody Lee will speak to candidate Mark Martinez live leading up to his event.