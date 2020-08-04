Gosar and Ward face off for Arizona’s 4th Congressional District

Decision 2020

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Paul Gosar currently holds the seat for the Arizona 4th congressional district. He is campaigning against Anne Marie Ward for the republican title in congress.

Voting will take place for the primary election today, including the Gosar vs. Ward race.

Ward shares some of her viewpoints about what citizens and police need to bridge the gap.

"Listening from their point of view, what they need most is to have supportive politicians that discuss that what we saw with Mr. Floyd was atrocious, but it was an anomaly that our law enforcement work day in and day out to handle a plethora of issues far outside the criminal system," Ward said.

Ward's first trip on the campaign trail was visiting the border in Yuma County. She walked along the border wall with local border patrol agents and saw firsthand some of the issues Americans were experiencing.

"What they really need is somebody to use their platform and their voice to share what's really going on," Ward stated. "I was actually quite surprised that what they're seeing now is human trafficking and that it's much more lucrative than drug trafficking, and this is really a humanitarian crisis that needs to be dealt with."

As many politicians are conflicted about how to reopen the country following the coronavirus pandemic safely, there is one consensus. Ward says small businesses need support to keep the economy alive.

"In the seven counties that I cover in this district, we have a plethora of small businesses. They are the backbone of our economy," Ward said. "And, unfortunately, many of those have closed. Families have lost their livelihoods. We should have done a much better job at making sure that we have kept those alive because now we have real struggles in our communities."

Ward has a positive outlook that she will come out on top.

"Our numbers are looking great," Ward exclaimed. "It looks like the question is not if or when but by how much of a landslide."

Tune in tonight on 13 On Your Side to hear from Paul Gosar and how he plans to keep his seat in congress.

April Hettinger will bring live coverage on the final results of the primary election.