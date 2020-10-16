Senate to subpoena Twitter CEO over blocked Biden articles

2020 Presidential Election

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, CNN, NBC) - Members of the Senate are raising concerns over big tech giants like Twitter.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnel called it 'reprehensible' for the social media giant to block the accounts of some members of Congress over a New York Post article regarding Joe Biden's son, Hunter.

The article published Wednesday mentions emails suggesting that then-Vice President Biden met with Ukrainian officials and that those officials asked Biden's son Hunter for 'influence'.

"Whether one approves of the information of not, if you selectively suppress information, that's censorship," said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnel (R-KY). "You don't deny people access, so I think what they're doing is reprehensible."

The Biden campaign says official White House records do not show a meeting.

A Senate committee looking into Twitter and Facebook is set up for Oct. 28. Both CEO's Jack Dorsey and Mark Zuckerberg have agreed to appear.