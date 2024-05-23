Family of Marines killed in Osprey crash sue

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (CNN / KYMA, KECY) - The families of four U.S Marines killed in an Osprey crash are suing the manufacturers of the aircraft including Boeing and Rolls Royce.

In June 2022, five Marines stationed at Camp Pendleton, California were killed while conducting a training mission onboard an MV22 Osprey.

A military investigation determined the accident was caused by mechanical failure and there was nothing the pilots or crew could have done to prevent the crash.

On Thursday, the four families filed suit.

They accuse Boeing, Bell Textron, and Rolls Royce of failing to address known issues with the aircraft that resulted in catastrophic mechanical failure.

The companies have not yet responded to requests for comment.

The lawsuit comes months after another deadly Osprey crash off the coast of Japan, which killed eight U.S. Special Ops airmen.