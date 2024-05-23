Skip to Content
Crashes

Family of Marines killed in Osprey crash sue

By ,
today at 4:20 PM
Published 4:27 PM

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (CNN / KYMA, KECY) - The families of four U.S Marines killed in an Osprey crash are suing the manufacturers of the aircraft including Boeing and Rolls Royce.

In June 2022, five Marines stationed at Camp Pendleton, California were killed while conducting a training mission onboard an MV22 Osprey.

A military investigation determined the accident was caused by mechanical failure and there was nothing the pilots or crew could have done to prevent the crash.

On Thursday, the four families filed suit.

They accuse Boeing, Bell Textron, and Rolls Royce of failing to address known issues with the aircraft that resulted in catastrophic mechanical failure.

The companies have not yet responded to requests for comment.

The lawsuit comes months after another deadly Osprey crash off the coast of Japan, which killed eight U.S. Special Ops airmen.

Article Topic Follows: Crashes

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Author Profile Photo

Vanessa Gongora

Vanessa Gongora joined the KYMA team in 2022 and is the anchor/producer for CBS at 4 p.m.

You can contact her with story ideas at vanessa.gongora@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content