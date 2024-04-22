Skip to Content
Six children, one adult hospitalized following day care van crash

today at 12:24 PM
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The crash of a day care van in Jefferson County, Alabama sent six children and one adult to the hospital Monday morning.

The crash happened around 7:30am near Pinson.

The Center Point Fire Department (CPFD) said the adult driving the van had to be extricated. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO), the driver was taken to UAB Hospital with minor injuries.

The six children were all taken to Children's of Alabama Hospital. The fire department said all of the children's injuries were minor.

The van could be seen sitting at an angle on the roadside embankment, but there's no information on exactly what caused the crash.

