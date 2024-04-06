Two people dead, one injured in crash near train tracks

DORAVILLE, Geor. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Two people are dead, and one person is seriously injured following a crash near train tracks in DeKalb County, Georgia.

County Fire and Rescue said the crash involved only one car near the train tracks in Doraville. The crash occurred at around 8:00am Saturday when a train conductor saw a body lying on the tracks.

When fire officials arrived, they said two people had died and another was in critical condition. Fire officials said one person was thrown from the car onto the tracks.

Information about who was in the car or how the crash happened has not been released.

Officials previously said the crash involved the train, but following further investigation, fire officials said it did not.