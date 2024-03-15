Motorcyclist dead after crash early Friday morning

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) said one motorcyclist is dead after colliding with another motorcyclist early Friday morning.

Yuma police officers responded to the crash around 12:20 a.m. on Friday in the area of West 24th Street and 42nd Drive.

According to YPD, a 37-year-old man riding a black Harley Davidson motorcycle was driving westbound on 24th Street.

When attempting to turn onto 42nd Drive, he crashed with another 37-year-old man riding a white Harley Davidson motorcycle, said YPD.

Yuma police said both riders were thrown from their motorcycles and taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center.

The 37-year-old man riding the black Harley Davidson later died at the hospital.

The second rider of the white Harley Davidson suffered injuries but was in stable condition, said YPD.

YPD said alcohol appears to be a factor and this case is still under investigation.

If you or anyone else have information about this case, contact YPD at (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.