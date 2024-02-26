One person dead, one person injured after a car crashed into a light rail in Arizona

PHOENIX, Ariz. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A car crashed into a light rail in Phoenix, killing one person and seriously hurting another.

The crash occurred just before 11:30pm Saturday, near 21st Street and Washington Street.

Phoenix police said both women were taken to the hospital, where the driver died from her injuries while the passenger is still seriously hurt.

No word on what led up to the crash, but police are investigation.