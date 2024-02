PHOENIX, Ariz. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Investigators are working to learn what led up to a rollover crash that killed a teenager.

Police said two teens were in the car when it hit a tree near 43rd Avenue and Happy Valley Road.

Footage captured showed the car resting on its roof and on top of a tree.

Both teens were taken to the hospital, where the passenger died and the driver is in critical condition.