Three University of Wyoming swimmers killed in crash in Colorado

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A car crash in Colorado has claimed the lives of three University of Wyoming athletes.

Colorado State Police said the crash happened on Thursday in Larimer County, about ten miles south of the Colorado-Wyoming state line.

According to police, a Toyota Rav 4, carrying five people, was driving southbound on Highway 287 and went off the left shoulder. Police said the vehicle rolled over several times and two people were ejected from the SUV.

All three of the fatalities were swimmers and have been identified as 19-year-old Charlie Clark, 21-year-old Luke Slabber, both from the men's team, and 18-year-old Carson Muir from the women's team.

It's not clear why the student-athletes were traveling, but it does not appear to be for any official school function.

The University of Wyoming's president said, "Words are insufficient to express our sadness."

The condition of the other two people involved in the crash is not known.