Man dies in canal car crash in Imperial County

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A vehicle was found upside down in a canal located on Clark Road north of Willoughby Road.

California Highway Patrol (CHP) El Centro Dispatch Center received the call on Sunday, March 26 around 4:46 p.m. and investigated the crash.

According to CHP, a 33-year-old man was driving a 2016 Honda Accord south on Clark Road north of Willoughby Road.

For unknown reasons, the man did not adhere to the road closure signage, struck a concrete barrier and then overturned into a canal said CHP.

The driver died at the scene due to their injuries.

According to CHP, the driver was not wearing his seatbelt during the time of the crash, impairment does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The crash is under investigation.