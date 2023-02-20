Skip to Content
Crash details emerge from County 17 wreck

Two cars collide in a serious collision Sunday afternoon

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Firefighters say a 2018 Toyota Camry and a 2018 Dodge Ram collided after one of the vehicles appeared to run a stop sign, causing the Dodge Ram to rollover near several roadside fern trees.

The Toyota Camry's passenger side was severely damaged.

Three total passengers were hospitalized.

The driver of the Dodge Ram is in critical condition. 

The wrecked cars have been cleared from the scene, each victim currently remains in the hospital.

