Huntington Beach covered in oil after major spill

Content Storage

Oil spill causes fish to wash up on shore

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A stretch of the Southern California coastline has been covered with oil after a spill occurred 5 miles off the coast this weekend. Over 3,000 barrels of oil equaling 126,000 gallons poured into the pacific ocean.

Huntington Beach Mayor Kim Carr stated that it's a potential ecological disaster. Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley posted to Twitter saying they have already been finding dead birds & fish washing up on the shore.

A Huntington Beach press release states that the leak has not been completely stopped and repair efforts are ongoing.

U.S. Coast Guards indicated the spill may have come from an oil release from offshore oil production, though the exact cause is being investigated.

An airshow was canceled due to the oil spill as officials encourage people to stay far from the Santa Ana River Trail, Talbert Park and Talbert Marsh, and any other areas affected by the toxic oil.