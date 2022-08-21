Travel to Mexico during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go

CNN staff

Editor's note: Coronavirus cases remain in flux. Health officials advise delaying travel if you're not fully vaccinated and caught up on boosters. This article was last updated on August 21.

(CNN) - If you're planning to travel to Mexico, here's what you'll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The basics

Mexico is open to travelers. You do not need to provide a negative result of a PCR test or proof of vaccination to enter. You might be subject to a health screening before entering.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has lifted its requirement for travelers to test negative for Covid-19 before entering the United States. This eases passage back to the United States for American citizens, who constitute a big block of Mexico's tourists.

What's on offer

You'll find incredible food, sensational beaches, charming towns and historical remains in Mexico.

While the beach resorts around Cancun attract the bulk of visitors, those who want more than a fly and flop go for Mexico City's cultural heft, the coastline of Baja California and traditional towns such as Oaxaca.

Who can go

Mexico has had some of the world's loosest border restrictions since the pandemic with anyone allowed to travel by air for business or leisure.

The land border between Mexico and the United States has been reopened to nonessential travel since November 8, 2021.

What are the restrictions?

There is no need to take a test before departure or undertake any form of quarantine. Those concerned they might have symptoms should ask for the Sanidad Internacional health organization.

Some Mexican states or cities might have tighter restrictions than the country at large based on local conditions. Tourists may want to inquire with their hotels or resorts about any local directives before committing to plans. You can also use this directory of phone numbers for individual states.

What's the Covid situation?

Mexico has had almost 6.95 million cases of Covid-19 and almost 329,000 deaths as of August 21.

Mexico had administered roughly 209.7 million doses of vaccine, or 165 doses per 100 people As of August 21. For comparison, the United States has administered about 183 doses per 100 people and Canada has given 230 doses per 100 people.

As of August 21, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had Mexico at Level 3 (high) for Covid-19 risk.

What can visitors expect?

Many hotels and lodging groups offer on-site Covid-19 testing for travelers returning to places that require them. Check with your hotel about on-site testing before you travel.

Visitors are likely to find situations differ depending on where in the country they travel, with local restrictions varying. See the Local Resources section of the US Embassy website for specific information.

Mexico uses a four-color "traffic-light" system to assess the health safety of each state and set certain restrictions in movement if conditions warrant it. Red is the highest level of caution, and green allows all activities. You can check the current status of the states you plan to visit by clicking here.

Sanidad Internacional

Covid-19 government page

US Embassy in Mexico

US State Department travel advisories for Mexican states

