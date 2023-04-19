SCOTUS to decide on medical abortion case

(CNN/KYMA/KECY) - All eyes are on the Supreme Court as it decides on a blockbuster medical abortion case.

Today, the court is expected to hand down an order on whether to let lower court rulings stand that would restrict access to mifepristone, a drug used to terminate pregnancies.

Justice Samuel Alito, who oversees emergency disputes in the region where the lawsuit was filed, has paused the rulings until midnight.

This case challenges the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) approach to regulating mifepristone.

The Supreme Court's decision not only determines the access abortion-seekers will have to the medication, but it also raises questions about what kind of authority the FDA has to determine a drug's safety and appropriate rules for use.

The Supreme Court could decide to take up the case now or let the issue play out in the lower courts.

Either way, the dispute is almost guaranteed to get a more comprehensive review from the court which reversed national protections for abortion rights last year.