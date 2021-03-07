New York state senate majority leader calls on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign

CNN - us politics

State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins is now calling for the resignation of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who faces escalating pressure to step aside from members of his own party.

The Democratic governor, who’s facing allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate conduct, said Sunday he has no plans to step down.

“New York is still in the midst of this pandemic and is still facing the societal, health and economic impacts of it. We need to govern without daily distraction. For the good of the state Governor Cuomo must resign,” Stewart-Cousins said in a statement provided to CNN Sunday.

“We have more allegations about sexual harassment, a toxic work environment, the loss of credibility surrounding the Covid nursing home data and questions surrounding the construction of a major infrastructure project,” she said.

New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie in a tweet Sunday said he shares the same sentiment as Stewart-Cousins regarding the governor’s ability to lead the state.

“The allegations pertaining to the Governor that have been reported in recent weeks have been deeply disturbing, and have no place whatsoever in government, the workplace or anywhere,” Heastie said.

He went on to say, “We have many challenges to address, and I think it is time for the Governor to seriously consider whether he can effectively meet the needs of the people of New York.”

In a press conference call Sunday, Cuomo said he is not resigning. “There are some legislators who suggest that I resign because of accusations that made — are made against me. I was elected by the people of the state. I wasn’t elected by politicians. I’m not going to resign because of allegations.”

This is a breaking story and will be updated.