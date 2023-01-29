Roger Federer’s photo with Blackpink goes viral with more than a million likes

By Issy Ronald, CNN

Blink and you would have missed it.

But the tennis and K-pop worlds collided on Roger Federer’s Instagram, of all places, as he posted a picture of himself with the K-pop stars Blackpink in Paris.

“My kids said this was a definite IG post,” the 20-time grand slam winner commented and as his likes ticked well above one million, it appears they were right.

Blackpink — made up of four members, Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé — is one of the biggest bands in the world, boasting more YouTube subscribers than any other music artist and an army of fans known as “Blinks” — a portmanteau of “black” and “pink.”

“blink????” current world No. 7 Coco Gauff commented on Federer’s photo while Denis Shapovalov, who reached the third round at this year’s Australian Open commented: “Hahaha yessss,” alongside a sunglasses emoji.

Federer, who retired from competitive tennis in September, posted the photo exactly five years after he defeated Marin Cilic in the men’s Australian Open final — his 20th and last grand slam title.

Since retiring, Federer has spent more time in the world of fashion, posting pictures on Instagram from Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.

In March, he will join Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour to co-chair the 2023 Met Gala alongside singer Dua Lipa and actors Penélope Cruz and Michaela Coel.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.