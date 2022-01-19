NFL’s Malik McDowell accused of public exposure

(CNN) - An NFL player is facing charges of assaulting a sheriff deputy while being put under arrest for public nudity in Florida Monday.

Cleveland browns defensive tackle Malik McDowell was seen on surveillance video walking naked outside a learning center for children.

Officials say when a Broward County Sheriff's Deputy arrived on the scene, the 25-year-old McDowell punched him and tried to escape.

Officers eventually had to bring the defensive lineman down with a stun gun. It's not McDowell's first brush with the law.

He previously served 11 months in jail, after being charged with DUI, assault and resisting arrest.

McDowell played 15 games for The Browns this season, who say they are looking into in the incident and have no comment at this time.