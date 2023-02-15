Global ransomware has U.S., EU on alert

(CNN/KYMA, KECY) – U.S. and European cybersecurity officials are warning about a new global ransomware campaign.​​​​​​​

According to crowdsourced data, at least 3,800 IP addresses have been impacted.

It's unclear how many actual organizations that might be.

The attackers are exploiting a vulnerability in widely used software made by cloud computing giant VM-ware.

Officials don't yet know the extent the ransomware disrupts operations at the victim organizations.

So far, only four groups have reportedly paid ransoms.

U.S. cybersecurity officials say they are working to assess the reported incidents and provide assistance where needed.