100,000 chickens die in Bozrah egg farm fire: Salvation Army

By Olivia Kalentek

BOZRAH, Connecticut (WFSB) — Crews battled a massive 3-alarm fire at an egg farm in Bozrah.

Officials said the fire was at Hillandale Farms on Schwartz Road.

Officials say a 400′x50′ chicken coop was lost, but another 13 chicken coops were saved during the fire.

The Salvation Army Canteen One is on the scene providing Grilled Cheese and soup.

Around 100,000 chickens may have died in the fire, according to the Salvation Army.

In total, 21 fire departments responded to the fire. Firefighters were on scene for 8 hours on Saturday battling the blaze.

No injuries have been reported.

The smoke from the fire could be seen from miles away.

