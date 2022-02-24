Quinnipiac University launches free senior citizen walking program

By ROB POLANSKY, MARCY JONES

Click here for updates on this story

NORTH HAVEN, Connecticut (WFSB) — Quinnipiac University said it launched a new community walking program for senior citizens on Wednesday.

The kickoff for the “Bobcat Stride” happened at 9 a.m. from the auditorium lobby on the North Haven campus.

“Especially being out, avoiding isolation, is going to be a big plus, I know that,” said Barbra Munck, a participant.

The program is free and open to members of the public 50 years of age and older. It will officially run from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays beginning on Friday, Feb. 25.

“I’ve kept myself busy, but it’s all been inside, in front of a computer screen and sometimes you just feel as though you’ve just sunk into this routine where you don’t go out and engage with other people,” Munck said.

Walkers from area senior citizens centers are invited.

Recent medical data said that walking just 150 minutes a week can extend a person’s life by up to nearly 3.5 years.

“What I really like is it’s showing me I can do even just a little bit and get some benefit from it,” Munck said.

“The idea came from law school dean Jen Brown and is designed around the concept of mall walking,” said Bethany Zemba, the university’s vice president for strategy and community relations and chief of staff. “We are so pleased to be able to provide a safe place for the seniors of our community to walk during often cold and icy winter months.”

Quinnipiac’s Age Friendly University Committee helped map out a safe walking route on the second floor of the Medicine, Nursing and Health Sciences building. Each loop is a quarter mile. All participants will also receive a reusable bag, water bottle and membership pin.

“Just four laps here of 2,000 steps each meets the CDC daily recommended allowance of 7 to 8,000 steps a day, so I think it’s a wonderful way to add to the well being of people,” said Judy Olian, president, Quinnipiac University.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.