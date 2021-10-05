Two firefighters hurt, businesses destroyed in 3-alarm fire in SE Portland

CNN - regional

By KPTV Staff

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — Two firefighters were injured and four businesses burned in a large commercial fire in Southeast Portland Tuesday.

The fire was first reported at a commercial building along Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard just after 12 p.m. near Southeast 13th and Southeast Hawthorne. Portland Fire & Rescue upgraded the fire to a third alarm shortly before 1 p.m. to bring in additional resources.

PF&R says two firefighters sustained minor injuries after an explosion. One was taken to the hospital during the fire and the other went to a hospital after the fire was contained. Both are expected to be released Tuesday.

Four businesses were damaged in the fire, including two restaurants, according to PF&R. Firefighters haven’t said yet what caused it.

Officials said Hawthorne Boulevard will be closed into the evening at SE 11th and 15th streets as firefighters continue to put out hot spots.

