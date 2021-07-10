12-year-old missing after being swept into storm drain in North County

CNN - regional

By NICOLE SANDERS

NORTH ST LOUIS COUNTY, Missouri (KMOV) — Authorities in north St. Louis County launched a search for a missing 12-year-old girl who was swept away in the floodwaters Saturday morning.

were trying to turn around and go back up the ramp, they were swept off the road into a drain culvert. Corporal Juston Wheetley with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the driver and two children were able to get out, but a 12-year-old girl was caught in the current and swept into the drainage.

Police have not identified the missing 12-year-old or released an image.

