2 sisters drown during birthday celebration

By KTVT Staff

HIGHLAND VILLAGE, Texas (KTVT) — Two sisters fell off the same boat in Lake Lewisville on Sunday, July 4, and drowned.

The victims have been identified as Teegan Hill, 31, of Lancaster, and Troinee Broom, 28, of Dallas.

It happened around 8:00 p.m. near Pilot Knoll Park in Highland Village, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said on Monday.

Friends say they were together celebrating Hill’s 31st birthday.

Hill was an attorney in Dallas. Broom was a teacher.

The group had rented a pontoon boat when there was some sort of accident.

Neither of the women were wearing a life jacket.

Game Wardens on Lake Lewisville were told people fell from a boat while underway, and never re-surfaced.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens, Texas DPS Highway Patrol Troopers, Highland Village PD, Highland Village FD, Lewisville FD, and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Rangers arrived on the scene.

Game Wardens located the victims late Sunday evening and Lewisville Fire Department dive team recovered both victims.

Witnesses told CBS 11 the boat looked overcrowded.

Friends say there were originally supposed to be two boats, but only one ended up being available.

Game Wardens are still investigating what happened.

Mike H. Bassett, an attorney with The Bassett Firm, where Hill worked, released the following statement on her passing:

Teegan J. Hill was a gifted attorney and a blessing to all that knew her. She truly was a “one of a kind.” The Bassett Firm is saddened by the tragic loss of Teegan and her sister. We are praying for all of their family and friends during this very difficult time.

