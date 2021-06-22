Former gov, convicted felon to give address to inmates

CNN - regional

By Rob Polansky

Click here for updates on this story

HARTFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) — Former Connecticut governor and convicted felon John Rowland is slated to give a keynote address to inmate entrepreneurs.

Rowland will speak to graduates of the Inmates to Entrepreneurs organization.

A ceremony is set for 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Inmates to Entrepreneurs is a nonprofit that teaches people with criminal records how to start and grow their own business.

According to the organization, the graduation signifies the completion of a free 8-week entrepreneurship program where graduates learned the skills to create and sustainably run their own small businesses.

“Inmates to Entrepreneurs exists to provide those who have been formerly incarcerated a second chance, since getting a job out of prison is increasingly difficult,” said Charlie Bradley, chief executive officer of the Brian Hamilton Foundation, of which Inmates to Entrepreneurs is a part.

Rowland stepped down from office in 2004 following a corruption scandal. After serving time for that, he was sentenced again in 2014 for campaign fraud, conspiracy and obstruction of justice.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.