Traveling with kids during the holiday season

CNN Newsource - Traveling alone can be stressful. But, throw kids into the mix, and you may think twice about leaving home for the holidays. But, a well-known pediatrician says travel with young children doesn't have to be overwhelming.

"They say getting there is half the fun, but getting there is half the challenge also when you're traveling with young children." said Dr. Karp.

From airport anxiety, to flying frustration, leaving home for the holidays, can take a toll on your mental health. Especially when traveling with kids.

"You're taking a young child to an environment they don't know. Everything is new. Smells are new. Sights are new and dangers are new." said Dr. Karp.

If you're flying, Pediatrician Dr. Harvey karp says, set realistic expectations, remember traveling with young children is different than when you're alone.

Keep kids entertained, have a bag of snacks and toys they haven't seen before, so they stay interested.

And pay attention to their ears, a change in pressure can cause discomfort.

"Having something for your child to drink is really one of the best things you can do." said Dr. Karp.

Once you've landed, make the child's environment familiar, from stuffed animals to a favorite blanket or a noise maker, bring what makes them comfortable at home.

"The more that you can reproduce the things they're expecting, the better." said Dr. Karp.

If you change time zones, Karp says to get as much sun exposure as you can during the day. It'll help little bodies get acclimated to new surroundings.

And maybe, keep your holiday spirit shining bright.

If your child has a hard time sleeping away from home, Karp says to talk to your doctor about the use of melatonin. He says it can help children over the age of 3 get those zzzz's.