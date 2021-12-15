Kentucky man plays grand piano in destroyed home

Bremen, KY. (CNN Newsource) - Jordan Baize, 34, rode out the tornado in his basement with family, while they covered themselves with a mattress.

He has lived in Bremen, Kentucky his entire life but has never experienced a storm that intense before.

While surveying the damage at his house and going through the rubble that was left, he saw his grand piano was still somewhat intact.

Jordan decided to sit down and play a Christian hymn titled ‘There’s Something About That Name’ by Bill and Gloria Gaither.

Jordan has been playing the piano since he was around 9 years old.

His sister, Whitney, who was there helping him pack up some items, recorded a video of him.