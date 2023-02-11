Questions remain about unidentified object shot down over Alaska

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - This weekend, questions remain about the unidentified object shot down over Alaska by the U.S.

It's unclear what the object looks like or what its purpose was, and government officials have so far not indicated there is any apparent connection to the Chinese balloon shot down last weekend.

"We have no further details about the object at this time, including any description of its capabilities, purpose or origin," said Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder, a Pentagon spokesman.

"High-altitude object"

President Joe Biden is calling it a "success", after the U.S. shot down a "high-altitude object" off the coast of Alaska on Friday.

Many questions remain, but the object has been described as being about the size of a small car and was first detected Thursday.

While investigators determined that the object is unmanned, the Pentagon press secretary said it posed a reasonable threat to civilian air traffic as it was flying at 40,000 feet.

Retired Maj. Gen. James Spider Marks, a military analyst, said, "Could be a drone, could be a balloon... could be any number of objects and we simply do not know. And the forensic will reveal all of this."

Big, unanswered questions

Another big unanswered question is where the object came from as recovery efforts get underway to retrieve what's left.

"It would appear though just from its size that uh it didn't represent the technology that apparently that was represented on the Chinese balloon," said James Clapper, former Director of National Intelligence.

This comes nearly a week after U.S. fighter jets downed a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon off the coast of South Carolina.

The U.S. Navy and Coast Guard are still working to recover that debris.

"U.S.S Carter Hall remains in the vicinity of the debris field and is leading the recovery efforts," Ryder spoke.

For now, the U.S. is not indicating a connection between the unidentified object and the Chinese balloon.