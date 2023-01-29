Family attorney for Madison Brooks speaks out

NEW ORLEANS, Louis. (CNN, KYMA/KECY) - The attorney for the family of LSU student Madison Brooks is now speaking out about the case.

While Brooks died in a car accident, deputies say she was also raped and left in a subdivision.

It's been nearly two weeks since Madison Brooks' death.

Deputies say the LSU student was seen leaving Reggie's Bar with four male suspects.

They say that when they got into the car, she was raped and then dropped off outside of a subdivision.

That's when she died after a car accidentally struck her.

"Legal process is really just starting"

"Really, the goal of Maddie's mom is to never have this happen again. To never have any other family feel the kind of pain that she's feeling right now."

Attorney Kerri Miller is representing Madison's family as 18-year-old Kaivon Washington faces a third degree rape charge.

Everett Lee and Casen carver face principle to third degree rape and a 17-year-old who's still in jail faces a rape charge.

"The legal process is really just starting, and this of course, has captured the attention of our city, the state and the nation," Miller continued.

Surveillance video raising questions

Four defense attorneys held a press conference Friday in Baton Rouge. They argued that videos, which will soon be released, proved Washington and the 17-year-old did no wrong.

"The two defendants who engaged in a consensual sexual act with Miss brooks did so after obtaining verbal consent," said Defense Attorney Ron Haley.

They also argue that surveillance video from the bar that night raises questions about how intoxicated Brooks might have been.

"Read the symptoms of a 0.319 BAC. The evidence that we've seen so far on the video of Ms. Brooks, running across the street in front of Reggie's, that undermines the police version of events," said Joe Long, an attorney.

Questioning the defense's motives

In response, Miller is questioning their motives.

"To come out and mention evidence that they have, but don't show it; to contradict a gold standard blood alcohol test. I'd say on what basis are doing it. It was a made up smear campaign. Absolutely shameful."

District Attorney Hillar Moore's office says there is a possibility, depending on evidence, that charges could be upgraded to first degree rape.

"If Miss Brooks was alive, this would not be a crime. She would not have complained about it at all. And so the only reason it's there is because the understandable anger in the community wants someone to pay for her death. We understand that, but our clients did not do that," Long added.

"People around her should not have taken advantage of her. They should have protected her, got her home safely, which is the opposite of what these individuals did," Miller concluded.

The driver of the car that hit Brooks has cooperated with authorities and has not been charged.