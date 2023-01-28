Protesters call for justice in Tyre Nichols investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Protesters are calling for justice following the release of graphic video of Tyre Nichols' deadly beating by Memphis police officers.

Demonstrators took to the streets Friday night in Memphis, and more planned protests taking place this weekend across the U.S.

A major call for justice across the country following the graphic and shocking video release; showing Memphis police officers severely beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop on January 7.

In the hard to watch violent arrest video, the police hit Nichols at least nine times in under four minutes.

Authorities then charged all five former Memphis police officers, indicted in the killing of Tyre Nichols, with second degree murder and kidnapping.

The arraignment for the officers will take place on February 17.

"I want to say to the five police officers that murdered my son. You also disgraced your own families. You did this," said Nichols' mother RowVaughn Wells.

On Friday night, a group of protesters shut down an interstate bridge near downtown Memphis.

Before the video's release, President Joe Biden called the Nichols' family; he expressed his condolences and joined Nichols' mother in calling for peaceful protests over the weekend.

"I was really pleased that she called for no peaceful protest. No violence, no movement at all," Biden spoke.

Meanwhile, the Memphis Police Association, a union representing the city’s police officers, says they're "committed to the administration of justice and never condones the mistreatment of any citizen nor any abuse of power."

As for the five former officers, they will be arraigned together and are currently free on bond according to the Shelby County Criminal Court clerk.