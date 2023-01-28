Harvard students stage walk-out after sexual misconduct

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - A group of Harvard students this week staged a walk-out in a class taught by Dr. John Comaroff, accused of forcibly kissing and groping three graduate students.

Freshman Rosie Couture captured the student protest on video.

In it, one student in Professor Comaroff's class stands up to read a statement, soon followed by others in support.

The group chants "Justice for Survivors" before beginning to walk out. The protest happens in front of Comaroff, sitting at a table.

In February of last year, three students filed a lawsuit claiming Comaroff "made unwelcome sexual advances, and threatened to sabotage students' careers if they complained."

Comaroff through an attorneys' statement said he categorically denied all allegations against him.

He was then placed on unpaid administrative leave for the 2022 spring semester.

Student organizers say Comaroff, this semester, has been teaching undergraduate courses in anthropology.

Harvard University has not responded for comment.