Skip to Content
CNN - national
By , ,
today at 3:10 PM
Published 3:20 PM

Harvard students stage walk-out after sexual misconduct

Harvard University

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - A group of Harvard students this week staged a walk-out in a class taught by Dr. John Comaroff, accused of forcibly kissing and groping three graduate students.

Freshman Rosie Couture captured the student protest on video.

In it, one student in Professor Comaroff's class stands up to read a statement, soon followed by others in support.

The group chants "Justice for Survivors" before beginning to walk out. The protest happens in front of Comaroff, sitting at a table.

In February of last year, three students filed a lawsuit claiming Comaroff "made unwelcome sexual advances, and threatened to sabotage students' careers if they complained."

Comaroff through an attorneys' statement said he categorically denied all allegations against him.

He was then placed on unpaid administrative leave for the 2022 spring semester.

Student organizers say Comaroff, this semester, has been teaching undergraduate courses in anthropology.

Harvard University has not responded for comment.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - national

CNN Newsource

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Vanessa Gongora

Vanessa Gongora joined the KYMA News 11 team in 2022.

You can contact her with story ideas at vanessa.gongora@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content