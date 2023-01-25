President Biden to send Abrams tanks to Ukraine

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN, KYMA/KECY) - President Joe Biden says the U.S. will send 31 tanks to Ukraine.

Wednesday's announcement reverses the administration's past resistance to providing the highly-sophisticated vehicles.

Mr. Biden also says Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin recommended sending the M-1 Abrams tanks because they will enhance Ukraine's ability to defend its territory against Russia.

In his statement, President Biden further emphasized the close cooperation between the United States and its allies.

"The United States and Europe are fully united. This morning, I had a long conversation with our NATO allies. The expectation on the part of Russia is we're going to break up, we're not going to stay united. But we are fully, thoroughly, totally united," Biden said.

Senior administration officials say it could take months for the tanks to arrive.

President Biden also praised Germany for committing to send Leopard-2 tanks to Ukraine.