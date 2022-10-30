Several killed in Bronx housefire, FDNY reports

(CNN) - The New York City Fire Department (FDNY) reports that three children and one adult died in a fire in the Bronx on Sunday, October 30, 2022.

While the fire started on the second floor, officials said they received the call at around 6:00am.

However, the fire reached to the third floor.

Although they got here quickly and were able to put the fire out in about an hour, it was too late for some of the residents.

Aftermath

The FDNY said that two children had died at the scene.

Not only that, another child and an adult had also died at the hospital.

Unfortunately, this could even get worse.

Two fire victims, a 21-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man, are listed in critical condition at a New York hospital.

The Fire Marshall is still investigating the cause of the deadly fire.