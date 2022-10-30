Skip to Content
CNN - national
By , ,
Published 3:26 PM

Several killed in Bronx housefire, FDNY reports

NYC Emergency Management / Twitter

(CNN) - The New York City Fire Department (FDNY) reports that three children and one adult died in a fire in the Bronx on Sunday, October 30, 2022.

While the fire started on the second floor, officials said they received the call at around 6:00am.

However, the fire reached to the third floor.

Although they got here quickly and were able to put the fire out in about an hour, it was too late for some of the residents.

Aftermath

The FDNY said that two children had died at the scene.

Not only that, another child and an adult had also died at the hospital.

Unfortunately, this could even get worse.

Two fire victims, a 21-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man, are listed in critical condition at a New York hospital.

The Fire Marshall is still investigating the cause of the deadly fire.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - national

CNN Newsource

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Vanessa Gongora

Vanessa Gongora joined the KYMA News 11 team in 2021.

You can contact her with story ideas at vanessa.gongora@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content