Uvalde parents want more accountability

(CNN) - "This is a step in the right direction, but there's a lot more things that need to happen.”

It's the moment of accountability that many in Uvalde, Texas had been waiting for, but many say isn't enough.

The Uvalde school board voted unanimously Wednesday night to terminate the employment of Pete Arredondo, the school district's police chief criticized for his role in the response to the mass shootings at Robb Elementary School.

Many in Uvalde are also calling for the school board, the superintendent, and the entire school district police department to be replaced.

All, in their eyes, are partially responsible for failing to prevent the deaths of 19 students and two teachers three months ago.

“You are not going to sweep this under the rug. Three main failures. Number one - school administration. Right there," Pastor Daniel Myers spoke.

Before the meeting, Arredondo's lawyer released a statement, with a request for it to be read aloud, calling the proceedings an unconstitutional public lynching and would not be attending the meeting over safety concerns.

“So for him to not be here and actually face consequences to his actions… (coward) …exactly," said Brett Cross, Uziyah Garcia's Uncle.

While state officials identified him as the on-scene commander, Arredondo maintains that he didn't consider himself in charge during the May 24 shootings.

The gunman was in two adjoined rooms for more than an hour before officers entered and killed him, that time marked with chaos as no one took command.

At one point, Arredondo tried to communicate with the shooter, contradicting law enforcement's active shooter protocols to eliminate the threat.

Now that the vote's unanimous, families receive accountability.

"Does he expect to be in a small community and hold his head up high and say that he's going to protect and serve? That's simply just ridiculous," Adam Martinez, Robb Elementary School Parent, spoke.