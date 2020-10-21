Arizona added to New York’s COVID-19 travel advisory list

CNN - national

(KYMA, KECY, CNN)- Forty-one states and two U.S. territories now qualify for New York’s COVID-19 travel advisory list.

"We are now in a situation where 43 states meet the criteria for our travel advisory. This is really a bizarre outcome, considering New York once had the highest infection rate," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said during a conference call with reporters Tuesday morning.

Arizona and Maryland were officially added to the travel advisory list, bringing the total number of states on the list to 40.

While Connecticut, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania qualify for the list, the governor says that enforcing a quarantine on those states is not practically viable.

"There is no practical way to quarantine New York from Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Connecticut. There are just too many interchanges, interconnections, and people who live in one place and work in the other. It would have a disastrous effect on the economy, and remember while we're fighting this public health pandemic we're also fighting to open up the economy. However, to the extent travel between the states is not essential, it should be avoided."