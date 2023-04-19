Iowa halts funding for Plan B and abortions for rape victims

(CNN/KYMA, KECY) – Iowa's attorney general is pausing funding for emergency contraception, and in some cases, abortion for sexual assault victims.

Iowa attorney general Brenna Bird says she is evaluating whether this is an appropriate use of public funds.

Until her review is complete, the state will be delaying payment of any pending claims that would assist victims of sexual assault.

Iowa has provided emergency contraception, like Plan B, as well as abortions for sexual assault survivors since 1979.

Under the program, victims of rape have not been responsible for paying for exams or medications required due to the assault.