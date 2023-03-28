Skip to Content
“The Kardashians” season 3 returns in May

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Get ready for some more drama especially if you love the Kardashians.

The Kardashians season three trailer is out and it hints the family may be trying to manage its legacy.

The trailer shows family members questioning where their loyalties lie and what they are doing with their power and influence.

At one point in the clip, Khloe Kardashian foreshadows some turbulence when she says she wishes she could say it was going to be a mild, relaxing and serene season.

Season 3 of "The Kardashians" will start streaming on Hulu May 25th.

Jacqueline Aguilar

Jacqueline Aguilar is Yuma native who joined KYMA in January 2022.

Contact her with a story idea at jacqueline.aguilar@kecytv.com.

