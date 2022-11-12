Skip to Content
Tesla recalls more than 40,000 vehicles

(CNN) - Tesla has announced a voluntary recall of more than 40,000 vehicles that could have a power steering issue.

The recall involves Model S and Model X vehicles built between 2017 and 2021.

Some motorists have reported their electric cars lose power steering on bumpy roads or after hitting a pothole.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that the defect does not affect steering control itself.

Instead, it means the driver has to use more strength to turn the wheel, especially at lower speeds.

The fix involves downloading a software update.

Fortunately, Tesla did not receive any reports of any injuries related to the recall.

In September, Tesla recalled more than one million vehicles because their automatic windows could pinch fingers.

