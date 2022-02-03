(CNN) - Billionaire philanthropist Mackenzie Scott has donated 133-point-five million dollars to the educational nonprofit 'Communities in School' (CIS) It is the largest unsolicited gift in the organization's history.

CIS works in 29-hundred schools across the country -- helping one-point-six million kids in 26 states. According to the group's website, it supports students at risk of dropping out and provides resources to help young people be successful.

Scott is the ex-wife of amazon founder Jeff bezos. She has made headlines as she sells off billions of dollars worth of amazon stock. Scott has donated more than eight-point-five billion dollars since their 20-19 divorce.

Scott also signed the giving pledge, founded by warren buffet and bill gates. It a non-binding promise by many billionaires to give away the majority of their wealth to charitable endeavors.