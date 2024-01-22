WEATHER ALERT: Tracking widespread rainfall on this Monday for the Desert Southwest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - We have moderate to even heavy widespread rain expected all day on this Monday for the Desert Southwest.

Some of the strongest rain is expected to arrive around the afternoon hours.

Localized flooding and travel issues will be a concern, so make sure to plan accordingly.

Take precautions if anyone is going to be behind the wheel as roads will be slick today.

An Areal Flood Advisory is in effect until 6:30 p.m. (MST) for the majority of Yuma County and portions of Imperial and La Paz County as well.

Below are videos of the rain activity in both Yuma and Imperial counties.

Stronger westerly winds will increase winds heading into Tuesday where gusts 15-25 MPH will be possible.

Gustier and stronger winds will be further west.

Slight chance for showers will still be possible even tomorrow.

By the midweek, we welcome back drier conditions with temperatures in the 70s before a big warm-up arrives early next week.

Watch the livestream of the rain activity in Yuma and more weather details.