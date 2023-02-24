Weather Alert: Rain, wind, and cooler for the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A weather system will move through the region this weekend with a cold front bringing lots of impacts such as rain, wind, and colder temperatures for the Desert Southwest.

Showers are expected to roll in our area as early as later Saturday morning through Saturday night.

Rain accumulation is possible with this next storm system, where less than a tenth of an inch is possible.

Stronger winds will return on Saturday, and a Wind Advisory is issued for Yuma County for South winds 20-30 MPH with gusts up to 45 MPH.

Dry conditions and warmer temperatures are expected Monday with slight warming Tuesday.

Another system may affect the region Wednesday and Thursday bringing in more rain and wind.