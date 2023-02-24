Skip to Content
Weather Alerts
By
today at 2:47 PM
Published 3:17 PM

Weather Alert: Rain, wind, and cooler for the weekend

Weather Authority/ KYMA

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A weather system will move through the region this weekend with a cold front bringing lots of impacts such as rain, wind, and colder temperatures for the Desert Southwest.

Showers are expected to roll in our area as early as later Saturday morning through Saturday night.

Rain accumulation is possible with this next storm system, where less than a tenth of an inch is possible.

Stronger winds will return on Saturday, and a Wind Advisory is issued for Yuma County for South winds 20-30 MPH with gusts up to 45 MPH.

Dry conditions and warmer temperatures are expected Monday with slight warming Tuesday.

Another system may affect the region Wednesday and Thursday bringing in more rain and wind.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts
Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 as a weekday morning weathercaster and reporter.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content